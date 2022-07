© Getty Images / Piaras Ó Mídheach

By Timur Fomenko, a political analyst

In British politics, Tony Blair is a highly controversial former prime minister and a polarizing figure.Coupled with the domestic policies of his 'New Labour' project, it illustrates that Blair, despite being a Labour prime minister, was a de-facto right-wing leader who embraced the political consensus of Thatcherism.Blair was an ardent neoconservative, who represented the era of 'Pax Americana' in the 1990s and early 2000s, and engaged in military action more than any other British prime minister of modern times. Yet, for the British psyche, this is accepted as normal and Tony Blair is ultimately not disgraced for his foreign policy, even as his domestic politics ignites bitter divides in the Labour camp. Recently, Blair made a speech at the Ditchley Annual Lecture, which focused on the challenges posed by Russia and China.The address ultimately covered the need to maintain Western supremacy in a rapidly changing international environment. Blair brought up the collapse of the Soviet Union and the advent of Western unipolarity and attributed the domestic economic policies of both Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher as being fundamental to the Western triumph - in other words, free market capitalism and neoliberalism. He proceeded to argue that poor economic choices since that time, and an ill-fitted response to the global financial crisis, had led Western politics to ultimately become "dysfunctional" and "ugly" through the rise of populism.In response, Blair called for the West to unite, maximize its soft power, overcome populism, attain hegemony across several regions, including Africa and the Middle East, and maintain technological leadership. He described it as "the foreign-policy project of Western democracy in the third decade of the 21st century: to protect our values and way of life in the era of China not rising but risen."Blair talks about Western supremacy unequivocally and argues that the global south looks up to the Western powers and "prefers" them to China.As an arch-neoconservative, Tony Blair remains completely unapologetic and seemingly oblivious to the legacy of his own mistakes, both at home and abroad. He speaks of the supremacy of the West, yet falls short of recognizing that he is a key figure in causing the West's disillusionment in itself - and the demise of its supremacy.