Uvalde officials presented the Texas Department of Public Safety with a document labeled "narrative" during adays after the May 24 shooting. According to the The New York Times, the document put together a timeline of events from interviews with police officers who responded to the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 19 fourth-graders and 2 teachers. the document said, according to the Times.Another section of the document called the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police force and Uvalde Police Department officers "heroes.""The total number of persons saved by the heroes that are local law enforcement and the other assisting agencies isper U.C.I.S.D.," the document said, according to the Times. "."On Tuesday, the Austin American-Statesman released footage of police inside the school.The document also did not mention that police did not have access to the correct keys to open the classrooms. Police Chief Pete Arredondo cited the lack of keys as being the reason the response was delayed.It also said the police response was "not wasted but each minute was used to save lives of children and teachers," the Times reported.According to a source who spoke with the Times, attendees at the meeting included Governor Greg Abbott's chief of staff and general counsel, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, County Judge Bill Mitchell, District Attorney Christina Busbee, state police officials, and the city attorney.According to the Times, the city attorney,, presented the document.The officials pushed the document across the table to Steven McCraw, director of the Texas DPS, during the meeting at city hall and asked him to endorse it., the Times reported.Busbee also disagreed with the release of the "narrative" document, she told the Times.An investigative report of the police response to the Robb Elementary Shooting will be released Sunday, State Rep. Dustin Burrows, the chair of the special Texas House committee investigating the shooting, tweeted on Wednesday.The Texas DPS, Busbee, McLaughlin, and representatives for Abbott did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.