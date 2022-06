© Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images



Some of the records relating to the Robb Elementary School shooting could be "highly embarrassing," involve "emotional/mental distress," and are "not of legitimate concern to the public," the lawyers argued.in which 19 children and two teachers died, according to a letter obtained by Motherboard in response to a series of public information requests we made."The City has not voluntarily released any information to a member of the public," the city's lawyer, Cynthia Trevino, who works for the private law firm Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal & Zech, wrote in a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The city wrote the letter asking Paxton for a determination about what information it is required to release to the public, which is standard practice in Texas.The letter makes clear, however, thatin part because it is being sued, in part because some of the records could include "highly embarrassing information," in part because some of the information is "not of legitimate concern to the public," in part because the information could reveal "methods, techniques, and strategies for preventing and predicting crime," in part because some of the information may cause or may "regard ... emotional/mental distress," and in part because its response to the shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, the FBI, and the Uvalde County District Attorney.The letter explains that Uvalde has at least one in-house attorney (whose communications it is trying to prevent from public release), and yet, it is using outside private counsel to deal with a matter of extreme importance and public interest. Uvalde's city government and its police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Motherboard.(including several from Motherboard), and has lumped all of them together, making a broad legal argument as to why it should not be required to respond to many of them. Earlier this week, Motherboard reported on a similar letter sent to Paxton by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which wanted to(The main seeming weakness in the Uvalde response was thatFor example, the city and its police department argue thatbecause these could be used to decipher "methods, techniques, and strategies for preventing and predicting crime." The Uvalde Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety have been pilloried by the press and the public for standing in the hallway while a gunman killed children — against standard protocol — and for preventing parents from entering the building to save their children. The letter also argues thatIt is impossible to say what records, in particular, the city and the police are referring to in many parts of the letter. For example, it says it cannot release an individual's criminal history because it would be "not of legitimate concern to the public," because it could be "highly embarrassing," and because it would violate their common-law right to privacy. But the letter does not talk about who the records would be about, why they wouldn't be relevant to the public, or why they would be highly embarrassing.who studies police body cameras and the disclosure of footage from them, told Motherboard:He noted that suspects' criminal histories are released by the police all the time without anyone having requested them.Disciplinary or criminal records for members of the police, for example, would be obviously relevant public information in a case in which the police response has been highly criticized.Schneider said:Schneider says that lumping together all 148 public records requests, and asking for a legal ruling on everything at once, seems like a tactic to prevent the release of anything and everything.In his research, Schneider said that body-worn cameras often do not do what they're supposed to do, which is hold police accountable to the public. This is becauseTo view the DNRB-7 go here