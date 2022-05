© Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Department of Justice announced Sunday it will probe the botched response by Uvalde, Texas, police to Tuesday's school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead."The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," said DOJ spokesman spokesman Anthony Coley. "The review will be conducted with the Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing."As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent. The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.""If they proceeded any further not knowing where this suspect was at, they could have been shot," Olivarez said. "They could have been killed, and at that point, that gunman would have had the opportunity to kill other people inside that school."The Uvalde Police Department had hosted an " Active Shooter Training " drill just nine weeks earlier. Texas Department of Public Safety Chief Steven McCraw told reporters at a Friday press conference it was clear that the local police did not follow proper procedures."Of course it was not the right decision! ... Every officer lines up, stacks up, goes and finds where the rounds are being fired at and keeps shooting until the subject is dead, period."