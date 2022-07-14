An 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet pit bull dog at her house in the Qaiserbagh area of Lucknow on Tuesday.Though the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced her dead. Her body was later sent for autopsy, police said. The woman lived with her younger son and the family had two pet dogs, including the pit bull that attacked her.Yogesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Qaiserbagh said, "Her body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. We are coordinating with the officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation regarding the incident."A team of the municipal corporation reached Tripathi's residence on Wednesday morning but found it locked. Dr Abhinav Verma, a Veterinary Officer at LMC, said, "Our team went to the house to check if the family had a license to keep pit bull dog as a pet. Since the house was locked, it could not be ascertained."The officials also said that they don't have information about the whereabouts of the dog and are trying to reach the son about it. Pit Bull is medium-sized, short hair dog, which is considered too ferocious to be kept as a house pet by untrained people.It is also listed as one of the dogs bred for fighting in the UK's Dangerous Dogs Act, 1991, enacted for purposes of public safety.Source: PTI