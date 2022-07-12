© VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images



Famed musician Mick Jagger gave the protesters a shout out during a concert.Farmers in the Netherlands have formed their own version of Canada's "Freedom Convoy," blocking highways with tractors, setting bales of hay on fire and taking other actions to protest the government's recent goal to cut emissions that could force some farms to shutter.Farmers say the protests are not intended to anger their fellow citizens and consumers, but to force the government into a referendum."If you ask me now, I'd say, please don't even think about it," dairy farmer Jaap Zegwaard said of whether he would recommend farming to younger generations.Farmers say they are being unfairly targeted by the rules while other industries, such as aviation, construction and transportation, are also contributing to emissions and face fewer rules. Farmers also argued that they have not been provided a clear picture of their futures in light of the reforms.The demonstrations have become so widespread that Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger gave a shout-out to the farmers in Dutch during an Amsterdam concert Thursday.The protests have been predominantly peaceful, with one demonstration about 60 miles east of Amsterdam moving aside from a road to let two funeral processions pass. Farmers at the protest also handed out food and coffee to police officers, the Guardian reported.The nation's prime minister, Mark Rutte, has meanwhile slammed the protesters, including calling them "a-holes" in private company, according to the Guardian."It is not acceptable to create dangerous situations. It is not acceptable to intimidate officials," he said last week.