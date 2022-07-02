NLCs are Earth's highest clouds. Seeded by meteoroids, they float at the edge of space more than 80 km above the ground. NLCs form when summertime wisps of water vapor rise up to the mesosphere, allowing water to crystallize around specks of meteor smoke.
Oliver Schwenn witnessed the outbreak on June 30th from Aarhus, Denmark:
"I photographed the display shortly before midnight," says Schwenn. "The clouds were shining brightly in the night sky."
What's causing this? It could be SpaceX.
"We're speculating that the spike might be due to extra water vapor transported to higher latitudes from rocket launches," says Randall. "But much more quantitative analysis would be required to confirm that or not."
Comment: Or, it's as they claim further above, the result of meteor smoke, because meteor activity has been increasing, along with Earth's atmosphere which is cooling: Ozone hole above Antarctica is one of the largest ever, it's still growing, and may be linked to the COOLING stratosphere
The timing makes sense. It takes about 10 days for water vapor from rocket engines to waft up to the mesosphere. This takes us back to SpaceX's launch of the Globalstar satellite on June 19th, which caused a number of remarkable phenomena in the sky due to the extra burn time of its second-stage engine. Noctilucent clouds may be yet another by-product of that unusual launch.
Noctilucent clouds are normally a polar phenomenon. However, since the outburst began we have received reports of NLCs from as far south as Washington State and Oregon. Look for the clouds, ripply and electric-blue, just after sunset.
Comment: A variety of other rare phenomena has been occurring with a greater frequency, little of which can be or is attributed to 'more rockets': Three rare & mysterious atmospheric phenomena observed in one night for first time, revealed after reviewing data 2015