© TwitterAssociated Press in Mexico City



The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream on Tuesday when the bridge collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully.The hanging bridgeLocal officials, including city council members,in the stream bed.Cuauhtémoc Blanco, the governor of Morelos state, where Cuernavaca is located, said the wife of Mayor José Luis Urióstegui and reporters were among those on the bridge when it fell.The Cuernavaca city government said in a statement that four city council members, two other city officials and a local reporter were injured and had to be extracted on stretchers from the gully and were taken to local hospitals. There was no immediate information on their condition.The city said Mayor José Luis Urióstegui was taken to a hospital and he had "light injuries and is out of danger".Cuernavaca, located just south of Mexico City, has long been a weekend getaway for capital residents due to its abundance of water and balmy climate.The river walk was intended to be part of a revival of the city's natural attractions.