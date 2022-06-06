Society's Child
White House says kids under 5 could get COVID-19 vaccines by June 21
The Hill
Mon, 06 Jun 2022 03:44 UTC
"We expect vaccinations will begin in earnest as early as Tuesday, June 21, and really roll on throughout that week," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters.
An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet on June 14 and 15 to consider the applications from Pfizer and Moderna, and Jha said a decision on authorization is expected "soon thereafter."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would then also have to sign off.
The comments illustrate that vaccinations for children under 5 could finally be getting close, after many parents have been frustrated by months of delays. Children under 5 are the only age group that still has no vaccine available.
While Jha said it will take some time to ramp up the vaccination program, he expects that "within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment."
A larger question is how many parents will want to get their young children vaccinated. While some are eager to do so as soon as possible, vaccination rates have lagged for older children, indicating rates may lag for young children as well.
After many stops and starts, Pfizer released encouraging data last month showing its vaccine for young children was about 80 percent effective after the third shot. The application had previously been delayed to wait for data from a third dose.
Jha said there is "plenty of supply" of the vaccine for young children and that 10 million doses will initially be released to states, pharmacies and community health centers. States can start ordering the vaccines on Friday, but the doses cannot ship until the FDA gives its authorization.
Reader Comments
Please - DO NOT allow your children to receive these injections.
Parents - there are some of us who can help you learn about defending principles and letting loose of virtue signaling...
We, those of us who want to help you parents out there have very powerful tools at our disposal.
But, at the end of the day, parents, the choice is up to you.
Now, with that said, if these injections get approved, then all of you on the injection committee must know we will hunt you down, we will make you cry at the river for the pain and the harm you have consciously chosen to inflict upon innocent children and there will be hell to pay for you.
So, just how much does mammon mean to you or if you prefer - how much does maloch mean to you. That is a fair question, because if you approve this jab for the children, then without a doubt you have shown what you serve and it is not humanity - it is your own sense of self and selfish desires you foster and your fears as well - well, you ain't seen nothing yet when it comes to fear if you cast the vote to give this jab to innocent children - because you will get what you have given - one at a time relentlessly and ruthlessly - with discrimination focused and precise.
You have been warned for the last time - there will be no other warnings as far as you ought think with respect to decision you make.
BK
Facts that have not changed since 2019
It's not a natural occurring virus rather proven to be man-made bioweapon mRNA is experimental gene modifying concoction has very short and waning efficacy;
mRNA jabs do not stop transmission nor provide immunity CDC & Medicare databases (VAERS) reports > 30,000 Americans have died and > 50,000 have permanent disabilities from getting the toxin spike protein injections. Adjusting for under reporting, means > 600,000 deaths shortly after being jabbed
Natural immunity combined with well-known and safe antivirals has shown survival rates > 99.5% for most of the world population
2019 studies using Remdesivir to treat Ebola infections resulted in > 50% deaths due to kidney failures and Fauci lied about this fact when he promoted Remdesivir over Ivermectin and HCL Natural immunity is long lasting, durable and more effective than unproven spike protein shots
It's crime against humanity and unconstitutional to mandate experimental gene altering toxins without informed consent
Be Educated / Be Informed / Beware
Comment: Did you catch the statistic: 80% effective for kids after the third shot. Why poke 'em once when you can charge for three injections - this from two companies with unethical track records and products causing hundreds of side effects. For jaw-dropping proof check out the Pfizer Cumulative Analysis - especially the last several pages that list side-effects by the hundreds.
