The Justice Department argued that the CDC's 2021 mask mandate was "within" the health agency's legal authority.Shortly after the a Florida judge struck down the mandate in April, the DOJ signaled it would file an appeal if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed masks necessary."None of the district court's quarrels with the CDC order comes close to showing that the CDC has acted outside the 'zone of reasonableness,'" the DOJ wrote, according to Reuters.The department said that the CDC's findings in 2021 provided "ample support for the agency's determination that there was good cause to make the order effective without delay."