© dragana991/Getty Images

Upon hearing that the TSA will no longer be enforcing travel mask mandates aboard airlines, videos circulated around social media of passengers celebrating.In various videos shared across Twitter, airline captains and flight attendants announced the new rule only to be met with a chorus of applause as some could be heard shouting , "Finally!"One particular video shared by Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann showed a Delta flight attendant breaking down in tears as she removed her mask for the first time in two years.