The Fourth Industrial Revolution, as explained by World Economic Forum guru Klaus Schwab, will lead to a "fusion" of every human being's physical, biological and digital identities. It's basically the dawning of a new era based on transhumanism and technocracy, something akin to what was laid out in the novel Brave New World.
But they can't get there until they reset everything. Kill off the old. Bring on the new.
Resetting the world isn't something you can pull off by just pushing a button. It requires a series of well-designed global crises, as Schwab and his chief advisor Yuval Noah Harari have said on more than one occasion.
So the globalists have been meeting this week in Geneva at the World Health Assembly and they have been meeting in Davos at the World Economic Forum summit. The two cities, Geneva and Davos, are both located in Switzerland, about three hours apart by car. Between these two meetings, the globalist predator class will be getting their instructions on what to do and what to expect over the next 12 months. I am calling this 12-month window the opening salvo in the kill phase of the Great Reset.
Schwab opened the meeting at Davos by saying "the future is not just happening; the future is built by us, by a powerful community, as you here in this room."
Schwab said "we must prepare for an angrier world," which I take as a bad sign that the globalists are getting anxious, feeling that if they don't take drastic action soon all their plans to erect an end-times global government could be wasted.
Schwab added that, "We have the means to improve the state in the world, but two conditions are necessary:
"The first one is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities.
"And second is that we collaborate."
My question for Klaus is this: Collaborate on what?
And what does he mean, exactly, by "improve" the state of the world?
Improvements for whom? I believe he's referring to improved conditions for the 1 percent who run the big banks and corporations and their minions, which might jack it up to 3 or 4 percent. For the rest of us, they have an agenda of misery.
Time for a culling
If we look at the WEF/UN agenda, which is supported wholeheartedly by the governments of the U.S., U.K., E.U., Canada and Australia, it's all pointing to a mass culling of the human population. They have triggered the kill phase.
As they see it, we can surmise from their rhetoric, the culling is needed in order to save the planet and its resources for they, the globalist elites represented this week at Davos and Geneva.
They have told us their plans ahead of time. They always do. We will own nothing, we will have no privacy and we will learn to like being totally dependent on the government and its corporate partners for our very survival.
David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, spoke at Davos and had cheery news. Watch his brief comments in the video below.
In his formal address to the WEF, Beasley explained that the global food situation was already bad before the Ukraine war, but that the situation has since escalated to become what he called the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.
Then there's the creepy cover of the Economist Magazine. This is the Rothschild owned publication that caters to the elite globalists. It pictured a field of wheat, with the kernels of wheat represented as skulls, with the title being "The Coming Food Catastrophe."
Conservative Playlist reports that the Rockefeller Foundation, another globalist club with ties to Bill Gates, Schwab and the WEF, recently warned that a global food crisis of biblical proportions is scheduled to arrive at our doors within five to six months.
Rockefeller Foundation president Rajiv Shah described what is soon to unfold as a "massive, immediate food crisis" that will strike the entire world, leaving no country untouched.
This is not communism because, if it were, the big corporations would not all be in on it. This is technocracy, using the power of data collection and advanced surveillance technology, which they leverage at every point of contact - in the medical field, media and social media, science, education, at the retail level, the military and biosecurity levels.
But how, people ask, will they make it so we will own nothing and just rent everything from the billionaires and multi-millionaires?
I tell these people that if they were awake they would see the answer to their question playing out in real time.
By creating more and more money and deliberately driving down the value of the dollar, the Federal Reserve and the banking system force you to pay more for less. To survive, whether you are in the lower middle class, the middle-middle class, or the upper middle class, you will pay more for the same gallon of gas, the same groceries, the same clothing as you had before. You can get by for a while by just buying less and cutting out waste, but after a while you will be looking to downsize your cars, your houses, your food intake, everything.
This is why Mayer Rothschild said "I care not who makes a country's laws as long as I control its money."
The plan is to price you out of everything to the point where you are renting a small apartment in the city next to a rail line, replacing your SUV with a mini electric car (if you can afford that) or even a bicycle. Look at China. That's the future they have planned for us.
The more pain that is caused, the closer the elites get to being able to implement their Great Reset, with digital QR codes attached to every human being containing all your health records on a cellphone app and connecting that app also to your bank account and your ability to log onto the internet. That's the goal.
Now here's the catch.
The billionaire globalist elites know their plan is unpopular.
They know that at least half the population in wealthy countries will never go along with this plan willingly. They will have to be coerced in a time of horrific crisis like war or a wave of "public health emergencies," and the extreme deprivation that such crises cause.
Because the vast majority of Americans suffer from extreme normalcy bias, they can't see what's coming. They will be caught completely off guard. The sporadic shortages they see in the grocery stores now, these folks believe that's just a temporary glitch that will soon iron itself out. Nothing to worry about.
They don't see that war and famine are right around the corner. So when it arrives, they will be ruled by fear and confusion. Anxiety levels will be off the charts.
Most will submit to the beast system that's being erected on the backs of these pre-arranged crises.
Because of the rule of thirds, somewhere between 25 and 30 percent will never submit to this kind of a system. We saw it last year with the vaccines, when approximately 70 percent of Americans capitulated to the pressure of "get your shot" but 30 percent stood strong and resisted.
Now, Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, admits nobody wants his vaccines and he's having to throw them away, 30 million doses to be exact.
Take a look at his comments in the video below. He's very sad.
The bottom line for the elites is this: The population is just too big and unmanageable for the type of resource-based, total control society required by their dystopian technocracy, and if there's anything a technocracy simply cannot tolerate it's a sizable population of people who don't know their place. They still believe in free speech, the First and the Second amendments, that people are born male or female, old-fashioned stuff like that. They must be eliminated.
The kill phase: How will they cull the population?
For that reason, we have entered the kill phase of the Great Reset.
Everything they are engaging in right now, these so-called stakeholders, is causing people to die prematurely in certain key countries where we have large middle-class populations who are accustomed to living relatively free lives. They're not a good fit for the total surveillance society where your movement is monitored in real time, your spending habits are monitored and assessed, your eating habits are monitored (meat will be a "rare treat" says the WEF). All of your life activity will be monitored in order to calculate and track your carbon footprint and assess your overall social credit score.
Let's take a look at the points of friction in society right now that are being fomented by the globalist elites who run everything, from the monetary and banking systems to the major corporations to the media, Big Pharma and Big Tech.a
- Manufactured supply-chain breakdowns along with food, fertilizer and fuel shortages, which will all lead to famine. Check out the below video of a train derailment last Sunday in Alberta, Canada — the train just happened to be carrying 43 containers of potash for desperately needed nitrogen fertilizer.
- Promoting killer vaccines and booster shots with the return of vaccine mandates likely by this fall.
- Fomenting civil unrest, mass shootings and the resulting gaslighting of American gun owners with incendiary rhetoric coming from the White House. The media will run backup for the Biden administration as it makes a play for some kind of national gun control measures. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC are just two of the many media mockingbirds who deliver propaganda on behalf of U.S. intelligence agencies. Since the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, Mika and Joe have been hammering home the message that now is the time for the government to declare certain rifles illegal. This type of rhetoric, threatening to disarm law-abiding Americans at a time when crime is running out of control, will only make more people want to buy guns for protection.
- Escalating their proxy war against Russia into a regional and eventually a world war. China is going to make a play for Taiwan, and Iran may go after Israel. Russia and China are simply better prepared for this war than the U.S. and Europe.
- Stoking the globalist obsession with LGBTQ transgender mania, to the point where it's in your face everywhere, but more importantly in your child's face, at school, at summer camp, in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, even at many churches. This further weakens the pool of young people by confusing them about their own gender and, along with the gay and lesbian push, results in fewer babies being born.
All of the above policies are driving at one thing, mass depopulation.
I revert back to the analysis done by Deagel Corp. several years ago.
Deagel is a military contractor that in 2014 published a forecast of massive population reductions out to the year 2025, when America would be down to just 99 million people from over 330 million in 2014. Western European nations, especially the U.K. and Germany, would see similarly drastic decreases in population.
Based on the Deagel calculations, assuming they turn out to be even close to accurate, the most unsafe places to live over the next three years will be the United States and the U.K., followed by Germany and then the rest of the E.U. nations. This population forecast was so controversial, showing population reductions of 80 percent in the United States and between 50 and 80 percent for almost every Western European country, that the study mysteriously disappeared from Deagel's website post-Covid in March 2021.
Until the impact of the Covid "pandemic" and resulting mass vaccination campaign, many researchers were scratching their heads as they reviewed the Deagel spreadsheets. But now it's beginning to make more sense.
Researcher Craig Paardekooper recently released his report on predictions of global depopulation based on an updating of the Deagel numbers. You can see his updated predictions for every country. He shows the U.S. losing 70.2 percent of its population and the U.K. losing 78.5 percent by 2025.
Deagel's predictions seemed so far-fetched in 2014 that some folks accused Deagel of engaging in a psy op. But maybe Deagel had good sources to back up its analysis. After all, the Rockefeller Foundation had published its "Lockstep" analysis in 2010, all but guaranteeing that major pandemics would wipe out tens of millions of people, and Bill Gates, the world's richest man, was well into his vaccine phase by 2014 as well, having shifted his focus a few years earlier away from computers and into vaccines.
Of course we know that the first 'guideline' etched in the Georgia Guidestones monument states "Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature," representing a reduction of more than 90 percent of the earth's people. That's a goal that seemed outrageous until the full scope of the poison death shots and then the prospect of global famine and World War III started coming into view just beyond the horizon of the daily news headlines.
Bottom line: We live in strange times, and I believe it's the end times. We all need to focus on hardening ourselves physically, mentally and emotionally for what is coming to America over the next three years, while realizing that the most important realm is to harden ourselves spiritually.
God bless you all as you go about your preparations.
Not only did the (already antedated) plandemic operation less than satisfactory. Their next step, supposed to be triggered by war, totally failed. "Evil Putin" preempted them, pushing them on the losing end.
They are still planning and they are still dangerous - however, the timespan for implementation got incredibly short. And it shows. I think we will see many more counterproductive moves from them, like the economic & financial sanctions against Russia.
They are by far not as smart and omnipotent, or enjoy the support they want to make us all believe.