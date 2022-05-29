© Martin Meissner/AP



the AP reported on Thursday, citing sources.According to the report,Freeland said a number of Russian businessmen that fell under Ukraine-related sanctions over the past two months approached her with this proposal. Their names have not been disclosed, but Freeland said she "has known some of them since working as a journalist in Moscow."Confiscation procedures may result in lengthy lawsuits with no clear prospect of winning.According to a 2017 study from the US National Bureau of Economic Research, offshore assets belonging to Russians worthare scattered across the UK, Switzerland, Cyprus and other offshore banking centers.Russian citizens have been targeted by Western sanctions in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. In Europe alone,