DeepMind expert suggests the hardest tasks to create a human-like AI are solved

The London firm wants to build an 'AGI' that has the same intelligence as humans

This week DeepMind unveiled a program capable of achieving over 600 tasks

DeepMind unveiled a new AI 'agent' called Gato that can complete 604 different tasks 'across a wide range of environments'.

Gato uses a single neural network - a computing system with interconnected nodes that works like nerve cells in the human brain.

It can chat, caption images, stack blocks with a real robot arm and even play the 1980s home video game console Atari, DeepMind claims.

'It's all about scale now! The Game is Over! It's about making these models bigger, safer, compute efficient, faster...'

'Gato's ability to perform multiple tasks is more like a video game console that can store 600 different games, than it's like a game you can play 600 different ways,' said The Next Web contributor Tristan Greene.



'It's not a general AI, it's a bunch of pre-trained, narrow models bundled neatly.'

'On the one hand, the program is able to do better than a dedicated machine learning program at controlling a robotic Sawyer arm that stacks blocks,' Ray said.



'On the other hand, it produces captions for images that in many cases are quite poor.



'Its ability at standard chat dialogue with a human interlocutor is similarly mediocre, sometimes eliciting contradictory and nonsensical utterances.'





