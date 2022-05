John Hopkins University's Dr. Marty Makary publicly slammed the CDC over the agency's approval of COVID boosters for children as young as five, with Pfizer now also ready to submit applications to vaccinate babies as young as six months old later this week.VRBPAC has now not been consulted for two straight decisions, with the group also not being approached when the FDA approved fourth doses for Americans over 50.Children, in fact, make up just over 1,000 of the over one million COVID deaths that have been suffered over the last two years.He also criticized Pfizer for not including enough participants in its recent study, with only 140 participants."For comparison, the trials for approval for the original COVID-19 vaccine regimen approved in 2020 included over 43,000 participants," the Mail reports."I've never heard of a streamlined marketing message being a factor in choosing to strongly recommend something," he said.When the vaccines were approved for fourth doses, three openly spoke against the decision, including Dr. Eric Rubin, Dr. Paul Offit, and Dr. Cody Meissner.