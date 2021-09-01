Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research & Review and 32-year veteran of the agency, will leave at the end of October, and OVRR deputy director Phil Krause, who's been at FDA for more than a decade, will leave in November. The news, first reported by BioCentury, is a massive blow to confidence in the agency's ability to regulate vaccines.
A former senior FDA leader told Endpoints that they're departing because they're frustrated that CDC and their ACIP committee are involved in decisions that they think should be up to the FDA. The former FDAer also said he's heard they're upset with CBER director Peter Marks for not insisting that those decisions should be kept inside FDA. What finally did it for them was the White House getting ahead of FDA on booster shots.
Comment: Interestingly, this comes right on the heels of the FDA's recent "approval" of the Pfizer covid vaccine.
FDA's former acting chief scientist Luciana Borio added on Twitter, "FDA is losing two giants who helped bring us many safe and effective vaccines over decades of public service."
In a letter from Marks to staff, he explained:
Understandable.