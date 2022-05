© AFP



at least one message on a secure chat system reading: "We just dropped on 50 women and children."

The Pentagon has concluded an internal investigation into the March 2019 US airstrike in Syria's Deir Ezzor, whichA declassified summary of the investigation report, released on 17 May, alleges that the US commander who carried out the strike was "not aware" that there were civilians within the blast radius, instead blaming Kurdish forces for falsely confirming noncombatants were not present at the site.The report summary"We're admitting that,We're admitting that we made those mistakes. ThatJohn Kirby said on 17 May.In November of last year, the US military justified this same airstrike in a statement, claiming it was "necessary" in order to defeat 16 armed ISIS fighters.The statement came on the heels of an in-depth report by The New York Times (NYT), which alleges that the US military covered up the apparent war crime committed near the town of Baghuz on 18 March, 2019.According to the report,The report goes on to say that officials at the UAccording to another NYT report, released in December,for the 2019 strike.This shadowy US military unit reportedly sidestepped safeguards and ordered airstrikes that killed an untold number of civilians in Syria, under the guise of targeting ISIS fighters.The report also claimed that Talon Anvil But as suspicion mounted over their tactics, Talon Anvil began to classify nearly all of its attacks as defensive - even when targets were 100 miles away from the front lines.