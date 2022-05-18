© Ice Age Farmer via YouTube

"I believe the great pandemic still in the future, and that's going to be a bird flu pandemic for man. It's going to have significant mortality in the 10 to 50% range. It's going to be trouble."

Historically, however, the bird flu has never posed a threat to mankind — that is until scientists started tinkering with it, creating a hybrid with human pandemic potential.

Natural Bird Flu Has Never Posed a Human Threat

"H5N1 kills more than half of the people who get it, but H5N1 has circled the globe for decades and there have only ever been 860 human infections worldwide ...



H5N1 isn't transmitted person-to-person5 ... There are no food safety risks associated with H5N1. If farm workers and meat packers don't get bird flu in filthy factory farms or slaughterhouses, it's no surprise the rest of us don't get bird flu from eating raw eggs or handling raw chicken."

Bird Flu Has Already Been Weaponized

The bird flu has been manipulated and tinkered with in a variety of different ways, making it both airborne (which it was not initially) and capable of cross-species infection.

A Ploy to Force-Eliminate Meat Consumption?

"... did you catch that little subtle influence and propaganda of COVID in animals transmitting to us? It is becoming clearer that that is where the narrative is heading ... The wicked handlers need to get the masses off of meats, and so, the 'solution' will be to artificially kill them off, vaccinate them to death, and mandate it be taken off the shelves."

Controlled Demolition of the Protein Supply

In a global famine, they can then present themselves as the "saviors" and hand out digital IDs that will allow you to collect a ration of processed food.



Past Bird Flu Hoaxes

Multinational drug companies and food corporations pour billions into manipulating your perception of health and the daily news, just to increase their profits, and the health threats (and ethics breaches) they are really responsible for.

Scientists are bought by drug companies and other big business to report whatever "research findings" they have been paid to report.

Government is more than just complicit — it actively works with the drug companies and other stalwarts of the conventional health care paradigm, and are directly responsible for raising false alarms in order to draw your attention away from the real public health and safety issues they perpetuate.

"The truth is dangerous in an empire of lies ... The NIH and FDA are both responsible for the development and leak of this virus [SARS-CoV-2], as well as failing to provide basic and inexpensive information that would have saved people's lives.



A two-dose injection of genetic code was promised to be 95% effective at stopping transmission of the virus, yet today four doses completely fail at preventing anyone from getting or spreading COVID-19 ... Americans clearly understand that the federal government and major media have lied to them repeatedly, and are completely corrupted by the pharmaceutical companies.



The federal government has completely failed the American people and has continued to lie about gain of function research. Hundreds of bioweapons laboratories are operating around the world, and US researchers are collaborating with them utilizing NIH taxpayer funds.



They are jeopardizing millions of lives while enriching themselves and the pharmaceutical companies. Vaccine passports will be leveraged to roll out a long planned digital identification system combined with digital currencies; it will allow for complete control of transactions based on compliance and behavior.



If the bird flu becomes highly transmissible and lethal to humans, it will be an engineered virus from U.S. or Chinese government-funded biolabs."

