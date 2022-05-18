© Mark Mulligan, MBO / AP



Fox News host Tucker Carlson took aim at Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw on Monday night for his support of sending aid to Ukraine, calling him "eye patch McCain."Crenshaw, 38, is a retired Navy SEAL who nearly died in Afghanistan after a roadside bomb detonated and left him without his right eye. Carlson was comparing him to the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who was considered a hawkish member of the Republican Party.Carlson's beef with Crenshaw was rooted in a $40 billion aid package Congress is considering to help Ukraine against Russia. Carlson has opposed the United States' support of Ukraine and has said he is rooting for Russia, which invaded the neighboring country Feb. 24."It's not a money issue, it's a manufacturing issue," Crenshaw told host Trey Gowdy.He said money isn't going to fix that as much as pushing the Food and Drug Administration to allow European baby formula into the U.S. to help the market.Carlson cut away from the clip, mocking Crenshaw and saying he doesn't know what he's talking about.Later, Carlson brought it all up again during an interview with former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.Crenshaw on Tuesday morning was out with a social media response of his own."Here's the full interview with Trey Gowdy, not spliced up for dramatic effect. Watch the full thing. I stand by every word," Crenshaw said.Crenshaw never fires back at Carlson for the eye patch jab but doubles down on his support for Ukraine and why it is a good investment for America.