For the second time in two days, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Europeans to take their own security issues "in their own hands", during talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.In a call that addressed some of the testier issues in EU-China relations , the pair agreed on the need to reach a speedy ceasefire in Ukraine , according to readouts from both governments.A Chinese government account of the call said thatThe French readout, meanwhile, said they had both "reiterated their commitment to respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and agreed on the urgency of reaching a ceasefire".Butaggression.Following similar remarks made in a video call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, Xi drilled down on his insistence that Europe take responsibility for their own security,The Chinese readout said thatThe idea that in Ukraine,has been propagated by senior Chinese officials.Beijing's top official for Europe Wang Lutong tweeted last weekend: "With Ukraine conflict happening on European soil,Senior European figures, however, have pushed back against this narrative."We condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and support this country's sovereignty, democracy -, as sometimes China suggests, but because it is our position," the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell told the European Parliament last month.Noah Barkin, an analyst of EU-China relations at research house Rhodium Group, said the messaging from Beijing was "completely at odds with the reality on the ground - Beijing has become a bigger fan of European strategic autonomy than the Europeans themselves"."At a time whendue to Ukraine, China is sending the message to Europe that it should ditch the US and take care of its own security," Barkin said.The call came amid a diplomatic flurry between Asian and European leaders.TheIt also comes at a tough moment for EU-China relations. An online summit on April 1 was dismissed by Borrell as a "dialogue of the deaf".European leaders have expressed frustration at Beijing's unwillingness to use its influence to positively affect Russia's war on Ukraine, as well as a laundry list of pre-existing gripes around trade and human rights.According to the readout from the Elysee,He congratulated China on ratifying two forced labour conventions at the International Labour Organization last month, which he said "should now be fully implemented throughout China, especially in Xinjiang".It marked the second time the two leaders spoke since Macron saw off the challenge from right-wing opponent Marine Le Pen to win a second five-year term in the Elysee Palace in late April.On both occasions, Xi has sought to play up the importance of European strategic autonomy, a favoured policy of Macron's, who has long championed the idea of a self-sufficient EU on everything from security and defence to supplies of critical technologies.In China, it is often read as Europe striking out independently from the United States, and is frequently championed in official government statements."The Chinese side appreciates the French side's adherence to strategic independence, andXi told Macron, according to the Chinese account.Both sides hoped to expand commercial ties, with China "welcoming financial and hi-tech enterprises" and hoping France would ensure "a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and cooperate in France" in return.France hopes to "deepen the Franco-Chinese projects in the fields of aeronautics and civil nuclear power", Macron said.