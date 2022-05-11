© AP / Ariel Schalit

"If you feel you have to punish individuals who didn't comply, that's fine. But you can't just punish an entire race just because we all look alike," yet another passenger, Usher Schik, told New York Jewish Week, adding that most people on board did not know each other.

"because the travelers refused to wear the legally mandated mask (medical mask) on board."

"For legal reasons we cannot disclose the number of guests involved in the incident, however Lufthansa has rebooked the guests on the next available flight to their final destination," the company added. " A prerequisite for transportation is that the travelers complied with the mask mandate, which is a legal requirement."