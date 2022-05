© Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Moscow did not explicitly confirm or deny a claim made by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on 5 May, in which he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to him for the controversial comments made by the Kremlin's top diplomat earlier this week.Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also commented on this, saying that the conversation that took place between the two leaders was "exactly as disclosed" in the official statement.Peskov did not directly affirm the absence of an apology in the Kremlin statement he referred to, opting for a more subtle approach.of the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust," Bennett's office said on 5 May.Ties between Moscow and Tel Aviv have soured significantly since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.On 4 May , the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Israeli mercenaries have been fighting side by side with the Ukrainian neo-Nazis from the Azov Battalion.She also said that, and that Tel Aviv was aware of footage documenting the situation., led by the deputy head of the organization, Musa Abu Marzouk.Recent reports indicate that, at the request of the US,Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, following Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Moscow's recognition of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of the goals of the special military operation was to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.