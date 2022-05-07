Bennett claimed that during a phone conversation with Putin, the Russian leader had offered an apology over Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that Adolf Hitler possibly had "Jewish blood."
Hours later, the Kremlin issued a statement that included the full content of the conversation, making no mention of an apology.
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also commented on this, saying that the conversation that took place between the two leaders was "exactly as disclosed" in the official statement.
Peskov did not directly affirm the absence of an apology in the Kremlin statement he referred to, opting for a more subtle approach.
"The [Israeli] prime minister accepted the apology of President Putin for comments by Lavrov and thanked him for clarifying the president's view of the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust," Bennett's office said on 5 May.
Comment: And yet, as noted, the transcript contains nothing of the sort.
Moreover, Lavrov's comments are supported by a study reported by Israel's Haaretz newspaper back in 2018:
In research for the Flemish-language magazine Knack, journalist Jean-Paul Mulders traced Hitler's living relatives in the Fuhrer's native Austria, as well as the United States.
According to Mulders, Hitler's dominant haplogroup, E1b1b, is relatively rare in Western Europe - but strongest in some 25 percent of Greeks and Sicilians, who apparently acquired the genes from Africa: Between 50 percent and 80 percent of North Africans share Hitler's dominant group, which is especially prevalent among in the Berber tribes of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, and Somalis.
More surprising still, perhaps, is that Hitler's second most dominant haplogroup is the most common in Ashkenazi Jews.
Ties between Moscow and Tel Aviv have soured significantly since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
On 4 May, the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Israeli mercenaries have been fighting side by side with the Ukrainian neo-Nazis from the Azov Battalion.
"There are mercenaries from Israel fighting alongside the extremist Azov Brigade ... Israel will not be able to ignore this, especially with the presence of videos and materials documenting this," Zakharova told Sputnik.
Comment: Putin has been warning Israel against arming the neo-Nazis in Ukraine for 7 years now.
She also said that this collaboration could not be happening without Israel's knowledge, and that Tel Aviv was aware of footage documenting the situation.
On the same day, the Kremlin welcomed an official delegation from Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, led by the deputy head of the organization, Musa Abu Marzouk.
Recent reports indicate that, at the request of the US, Israel is also considering an increase in its military support to Ukraine.
Comment: Haaretz reported just a few days ago that Israel intends to substantially increase its delivery of arms.
Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, following Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Moscow's recognition of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of the goals of the special military operation was to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
So ," what's it all mean at the end of the day? "
Adolph Hitler was a ," mass murderer".
We all knew that. Ashkenazi Jews are just another sect of people within a particular religion. Amish and Mennonites are sects within the Christian religion.
Hmmm.....