Anglo-Saxon royalty and nobles ate a similar diet to land-owning peasants, new research reveals

diets in this period were much more similar across social groups than we've been led to believe

Anglo-Saxon kings were mostly vegetarian before the Vikings settled, according to new studies.Cambridge University researchers analysed more than 2,000 skeletons and found elites ate no more meat than other social groups.One study alsofor their rulers.Researchers said the findings overturned major assumptions about early medieval English history.Cambridge University bioarchaeologist Sam Leggett drew her conclusions afterShe thenThe findings surprised Cambridge University historian Tom Lambert, because soMr Lambert said: "The scale and proportions of these food lists strongly suggests that they were provisions for occasional grand feasts, and not general food supplies sustaining royal households on a daily basis."Dr Leggett said:"If they were, we would find isotopic evidence of excess protein and signs of diseases like gout from the bones. But we're just not finding that."The isotopic evidence suggests thata wide range of people livening up bread with small quantities of meat and cheese, or eating pottages of leeks and whole grains with a little meat thrown in."The researchers believe that even royals would have eaten a cereal-based diet and that these occasional feasts - examples of which have been excavated in East Anglia - would have been a treat for them too."Historians generally assume that medieval feasts were exclusively for elites," said Mr Lambert."But"That means that a lot of ordinary farmers must have been there, and this has big political implications."He added: "We're looking at kings travelling to massive barbecues hosted by free peasants, people who owned their own farms and sometimes slaves to work on them."You could compare it to a modern presidential campaign dinner in the US. This was a crucial form of political engagement."