Some sites showed scarce evidence of parasitic eggs

Amalyah Hart is a science journalist based in Melbourne. She has a BA (Hons) in Archaeology and Anthropology from the University of Oxford and an MA in Journalism from the University of Melbourne.

Analysis of skeletons bridging the Roman to the Victorian eras show ancients (unsurprisingly) carried parasitic stomach bugs, but patterns changed with the advent of sanitation.It may come as no surprise to you that ancient humans played host to a smorgasbord of bugs and diseases, but science, as a rule, likes to tease out the details in the data.So, in that spirit of curiosity, researchers from the University of Oxford have investigated the history of parasitic worm infections in Britons who lived between the Roman and Victorian eras - and the results aren't pretty.To test the prevalence of these infections over time, the research team. To identify the trace presence of parasitic worms in these long-degraded burials, the researchers hunted for worm eggs in the soil near the pelvises of the skeletons.According to the results of the study , published today in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases,The researchers believe these patterns are linked to changes in sanitation and hygiene in some areas, during what's known as the Victorian "Sanitary Revolution"."Defining the patterns of infection with intestinal worms can help us to understand the health, diet and habits of past populations," write the authors. "More than that, defining the factors that led to changes in infection levels (without modern drugs) can provide support for approaches to control these infections in modern populations."Next, the team plan to use their array of parasite-based approaches to investigate other infections in the past, including larger-scale analyses.