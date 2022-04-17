© Moscow Museum of Modern Art



The Operational Situation

1)

2)

This offensive follows, to the letter, the objectives defined by Vladimir Putin on February 24.

the strategic objective of the Russian coalition is not to take over the Ukraine

Russian Success or Failure?

You don't win a war with bias — you lose it.

The Conduct of Battle

"If we merely convince ourselves that Russia is bombing indiscriminately, or [that] it is failing to inflict more harm because its personnel are not up to the task or because it is technically inept, then we are not seeing the real conflict."

but there is no evidence that Russia is intentionally doing so

preserve

this is not a reorientation or a resizing of its offensive, but the methodical implementation of the objectives announced on February 24.

The Role of the Volunteers

Distributing weapons indiscriminately could well make the EU —

volens nolens

— a

supporter of extremism

and even international terrorism.

Three Points Deserve to be Highlighted by Way of Conclusion

1. Western Intelligence, Ignored by Policymakers

2. Broken Diplomacy

3. The Vulnerability of Europeans to Manipulation is Increasing