© Keystone/AFP /Getty Images



"A country that is perpetrating gross and systematic violations of human rights should not sit on a body whose job it is to protect those rights."

"What we're seeing today is an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and total control. We reject the untruthful allegations against us, based on staged events and widely circulated fakes."

"We have heard, many times the same perverted logic of the aggressor trying to present itself as the victim."

"Indifference is always the friend of the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor -- never his victim, whose pain is magnified when he or she feels forgotten."

The UN General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.adopted by the 193-member General Assembly expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the UN members who voted in favor of suspending Russia from the Geneva-based 47-member council, which is the UN's leading human rights organization. The rebuke marked only the second time a country has been dismissed from the council, which was founded in 2006. Libya's suspension in 2011 was the first.But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the vote:Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the council, whose decisions are not legally binding but send important political messages. It also can authorize investigations.but its diplomats can still attend debates.The world has been outraged by images from the Ukrainian town of Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops showing bodies of civilians who appear to have been executed and left in the streets or buried in mass graves.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this week called for the expulsion of Russia from the UN Security CouncilUkraine's UN ambassador, Serhiy Kyslytsya, said Russia had committed "horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity." He called Russia's actions in Ukraine "beyond the pale" and said Moscow "is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security."He said:Kyslytsya responded to Russia's complaints about the proceeding, saying:He also cautioned members of the General Assembly against abstaining, quoting Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel:a Moscow ally that has steadfastly abstained from criticizing the invasion of Ukraine. Others were