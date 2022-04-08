© Xinhua



China has warned of the implications of Russia's suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the Russian offensive against Ukraine.Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said his government was against "politicizing and instrumentalizing" human rights, warning against a "selective" approach toward the issue."China resolutely opposes, and confrontation on the issue, andZhao said.The remarks came after the UN General Assembly on Thursday voted to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by Russian troops in Ukraine."The relevant resolutionZhao complained that the drafting process ofThe Chinese spokesman reiterated that the resolutionMeanwhile,The RIA news agency quoted Gennady Kuzmin, the deputy Russian ambassador to the United Nations, as saying that"We will continue to defend our interests using every possible legal means," Peskov said.The US announced earlier that it would seek Russia's suspension after Ukraine accused Russian forces of violating human rights in the town of Bucha.Russia, however, has denied killing civilians. UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said earlier this week that while Russia was in control of Bucha, "not a single civilian suffered from any kind of violence."