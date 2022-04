An NPR reporter with over 18 years of experience at the outlet decided to call out her own bosses on Thursday afternoon over how their editorial management decided to largely ignore covering the leaked contents of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop."Add @NPR to the list. Newsroom editors called it 'not a real story.' The 'Hunter Biden laptop' investigation may end up being a tax case, a hill of beans, or something else. But what it's always been is a story."Greenwald applauded Sullivan's bravery to call out the shortcomings of her employer.At the time in October 2020 when NPR's Managing Editor Terence Samuels publicly denounced the Hunter Biden story as a waste of time, Sullivan issued a similar condemnation of her employer.Republicans want answers about how the group's statement came about in the first place. This as The New York Times and Washington Post have since acknowledged the laptop's legitimacy.Meanwhile, a Hunter Biden whistleblower recently fled to Switzerland over his promises that there are recoverable deleted files from the Hunter Biden hard drive still yet to be published.