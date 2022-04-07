© Getty Images/Diy13



"Russia has all necessary resources to service its debts... If this blockade continues and payments aimed for servicing debts are blocked, it (future payment) could be made in rubles."

"In theory, a default situation could be created but this would be a purely artificial situation. There are no grounds for a real default."

US blocks banks from processing payments in dollars., the Russian Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday.Earlier this week, thefrom paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held in US bank accounts, saying that theKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded:The country has a total of 15 international bonds outstanding with a face value of around $40 billion. Moscow has managed to provide several foreign exchange coupon payments on its Eurobonds before Washington stopped transactions.According to global rating agencies, Russia would default if the payment in the denominated currency is not provided within that time. The Kremlin has dismissed the notion of the country's default, saying Russia has the funds and is willing to pay its debt.Moscow has instead described the blocking of payments as a default by the West on its financial obligations to Russia. Peskov said: