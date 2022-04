© Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals



For the full year 2021, pre-tax profits rose 25% to roughly $2.81 trillion, handily outpacing the 7% rise in consumer prices over the same stretch.

Corporate profits hit another record in 2021 , though the breakneck pace of growth slowed sharply during the fourth quarter.Why it matters: This shows that companies have been able to overcome the inflationary wave flowing through the U.S. economy — and even profit from it.State of play:Yes, but:, as profits inched up only 0.7% from Q3 (to an annualized pace of $2.94 trillion) — which could mean that