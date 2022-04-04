Fifteen players have already dropped out of the Miami Open, an unprecedented number for a major sports event.The tennis world reacted with shock after favorites Paula Badosa and Jannik Sinner had to retire during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.Badosa, who was comforted by her American opponent, decided to stop after consultation with her physiotherapist. Pegula reached the semifinals of the Miami tennis tournament for the first time in her career after Badosa's resignation, reported Yahoo Sports.The 23-year-old Argentinian surprisingly reached the semifinals with his first participation in the master tournament in Miami.It was the second game in a row that ended prematurely for the tennis fans. Fans reacted with shock to the bizarre tennis day.