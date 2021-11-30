O:H header
Welcome to another "In the News" segment of the Objective:Health show where we connect some serious dots!

Two weeks back, the FDA asked a federal judge to grant it until the year 2076(!) to fully release Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine data - gee, what they've got to hide? Meanwhile, the media has gone into overdrive announcing all these previously unknown reasons for heart complications and other diseases that are CLEARLY a cover-up for vaccine injury - everything from saturated fat and marijuana to climate change (that's right - the changing climate is making previously healthy people drop dead of heart atacks on the spot!). Then we go into the many incidents, in athletes and others, having vaccine complications, showing that there is indeed a correlation between the Covid shots and these random unexpected health issues (sorry MSM - it isn't from smoking weed!).

Join us for a rousing discussion on all of this and more!


