Society's Child
Eva Bartlett: "Western media will not report on humanitarian aid provided by Russia" - my brief appearance on Telesur, from the Donbass
Eva Bartlett
InGaza
Sat, 26 Mar 2022 00:00 UTC
InGaza
Sat, 26 Mar 2022 00:00 UTC
Yesterday, the media delegation I joined for a two day trip to the Donbass visited Schastia, a town liberated by Russian forces a few weeks ago. We saw lines of people waiting for (quite ample) food aid. Telesur journalist Alejandro Kirk asked me some of my thoughts on media & propaganda around what we were seeing. I drew parallels to how liberations of towns in Syria occurred & the inevitable corporate media lies that followed.
Under Fire from Ukraine and Misperceived by the West, The People of the DPR Share Their Stories
Under Fire from Ukraine and Misperceived by the West, The People of the DPR Share Their Stories
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Eva Bartlett: "Western media will not report on humanitarian aid provided by Russia" - my brief appearance on Telesur, from the Donbass
- Springtime for GloboCap
- Gilad Atzmon: The Prospect of Peace and its Enemies
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- West accused of double standards on Ukraine by Qatar and Saudi Arabia
- Armenian PM talks Karabakh escalation with Putin after Azerbaijan violates ceasefire
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Russia is LOSING the war in Ukraine! Or is it?
- SOTT Focus: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
- Blinken tamps down Biden's Putin comments: US not seeking 'regime change'
- Russia demanding Europe pay for gas in rubles could have huge repercussions
- War in Ukraine could lead to food riots in poor countries, warns WTO boss
- George Floyd protesters to receive more than $14M for injuries suffered
- How to deal with a sociopath
- Musk confirms he's 'giving serious thought' to building a Twitter alternative
- Lugansk People's Republic mulls attempt to join Russia through Crimea-style referendum
- German states outlaw display of Russian army's 'Z' symbol
- Meteor fireball over California on March 26
- Ukrainian officials 'cautiously optimistic' after talks with Biden
- Biden: Putin 'cannot remain in power'
- Gilad Atzmon: The Prospect of Peace and its Enemies
- West accused of double standards on Ukraine by Qatar and Saudi Arabia
- Armenian PM talks Karabakh escalation with Putin after Azerbaijan violates ceasefire
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Russia is LOSING the war in Ukraine! Or is it?
- Blinken tamps down Biden's Putin comments: US not seeking 'regime change'
- Russia demanding Europe pay for gas in rubles could have huge repercussions
- Lugansk People's Republic mulls attempt to join Russia through Crimea-style referendum
- Ukrainian officials 'cautiously optimistic' after talks with Biden
- Biden: Putin 'cannot remain in power'
- Biden calls for unity amongst NATO members, reassures Polish president of 'sacred' commitment to Article 5
- Russia considers accepting Bitcoin and Gold for natural gas
- US brands India's response to Ukraine war 'unsatisfactory'
- Biden implies US would use chemical weapons if Russia did - Sullivan has to correct him
- Poland should 'claim' Russian region, general says
- Azerbaijan launches airstrikes in Nagorno-Karabakh as tensions flare
- Sound of explosions reported in western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Russian warship's Kalibr missiles destroy arms depot in north-west
- UK ex-army chief warns West to prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards amidst 'long term confrontation with Russia'
- Russia says 'first phase' of special operation in Ukraine almost complete
- Hunter Biden bio firm partnered with Ukrainian researchers 'isolating deadly pathogens' using funds from Obama's Defense Department
- Fact checking the fact checkers: Why does Ukraine seem to have so many Nazis nowadays?
- Eva Bartlett: "Western media will not report on humanitarian aid provided by Russia" - my brief appearance on Telesur, from the Donbass
- Springtime for GloboCap
- War in Ukraine could lead to food riots in poor countries, warns WTO boss
- George Floyd protesters to receive more than $14M for injuries suffered
- Musk confirms he's 'giving serious thought' to building a Twitter alternative
- German states outlaw display of Russian army's 'Z' symbol
- The skyrocketing price of fertilizer has caused a worldwide nightmare that global leaders can no longer deny
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: I probably shouldn't tell you about the next shortages that are beginning
- Universities follow the politics, not the science
- CBC's Rosemary Barton will talk "mean tweets" on university journalism panel
- DeSantis signs bill requiring school curriculum transparency in Florida
- Indian broadcaster rips YouTube for bias in blocking its channel
- Microsoft is using illegal bribes in the Middle East and Africa. Why is the SEC turning a blind eye?
- Utah latest state to ban transgender athletes in girls sports
- MSNBC piece claims 'Health & Fitness' is new gateway drug to the far-right
- Reject Ketanji Brown Jackson for SCOTUS
- Safe streets require the political will to punish crime
- China grounds Boeing 737s after deadly crash
- Mayor Eric Adams exempts NYC athletes from vaccine mandate — but other city workers aren't so lucky
- US volunteers reach the frontline of the war in Ukraine
- The road to Ukraine started with 1999's Kosovo War
- British intelligence operative's involvement in Ukraine crisis signals false flag attacks ahead
- NATO bombing of Serbia: Tragedy in three acts
- Ice-free corridor from Beringia to Great Plains existed 13,800 years ago, dating of boulders shows
- 12,000 year old Amazon rock art may depict extinct Ice Age animals, new study shows
- Israel lobby group ADL rehabilitates Hitler's accomplices in Ukraine
- Fires rage in Canada as professor attacks the Myth of Holodomor
- How the West was won: Counterinsurgency, PSYOPS and the military origins of the Internet, Part 1
- How the West was won: Counterinsurgency, PSYOPS and the Military origins of the Internet, Part 2
- 'Largest sacred pool in the Mediterranean' discovered to be aligned with the stars
- The colored skeletons of Çatalhöyük reveal the burial practices of the 'oldest city in the world'
- Meet Ghislaine: Heiress to an Espionage Empire
- How scholars once feared reading would be destroyed by the book index
- UK and US jointly develop biological weapons
- SBU the terrible Ukrainian political police, assassinations and torture
- Germany's Stockholm Syndrome and the Firing of Valery Gergiev
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Princely Politics: Why Machiavelli Still Matters Today
- Dr. Klaus Schwab or: How the CFR taught me to stop worrying and love the bomb
- How believers in the paranormal birthed the Pentagon's new hunt for UFOs
- Israel stunned by Ukrainian neo-Nazis
- Strange new type of solar wave defies physics
- Microplastics found in blood for the first time
- We've discovered why some whales stop feeding in response to the sound of sonar
- Tall el-Hammam cosmic impact paper survives latest #Pebblegate anti-science attack
- Largest ever human family tree identifies nearly 27 million ancestors
- Ferocious 'Ocucaje Predator' was a sea serpent-like mammal with knives for teeth
- New Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)
- Russian scientists discover way to turn nuclear waste into useful ceramics
- 'Almost unbelievable' DNA modification system discovered in animals
- Killer AI invented 40,000 'lethal chemical weapons' in just six hours
- Flashback: Astrobiologists: Space viruses could reveal alien life
- Ancient ice reveals scores of gigantic volcanic eruptions
- Ukraine war reveals dangerous new Russian ballistic missile feature: PENAIDs a force multiplier for hypersonic arsenal
- Midwestern US has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of soil due to agricultural practices
- NASA releases first "fully aligned" image from James Webb Space Telescope
- New Comet C/2022 E2 (ATLAS)
- More evidence that genetic mutations aren't random
- Best of the Web: Small asteroid 2022 EB5 tracked hitting Earth's atmosphere on March 11
- Solar coronal loops might not be loops at all
- Gamma light from a nova
- Hiker found dead in Park County, Montana after an 'encounter with a grizzly'
- Ring of Fire activity increases today, tremors hit Esmeraldas, Ecuador
- Taal volcano: thousands flee after eruption in Philippines
- Waterspouts filmed off the coast of Port Kembla, Australia
- Intense Saharan dust sandstorm hits Spain for the second time
- Northwestern Iran blanketed by heavy spring snow
- Snow pileup damages Alaska pipeline company's massive Valdez oil tanks
- 7-month-old Georgia girl mauled to death by dog
- Greece hit with snow on the first day of Spring
- Wintry scenes after unexpected snow band sweeps central New Mexico
- Rain (and some snow) soaks Twin Cities, parts of Minnesota see foot of snow
- Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake - Coral Sea, Vanuatu
- Lightning strike kills three in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Snow totals from Colorado's eastern plains show up to 18″ fell
- Millions take shelter as storms and series of tornadoes hit Southern USA
- 6.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan
- 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge: USGS
- This week in Volcano News - Problems at 9 Alaskan volcanoes - La Soufriere update
- Mozambique - Death toll from Cyclone Gombe rises to more than 50
- Girl aged 17 months killed by dog at home in St Helens, UK
- Meteor fireball over California on March 26
- 2nd bright meteor fireball in a row spotted in Manitoba Wednesday night
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Manitoba, ND and Saskatchewan on March 23
- Meteor fireball explodes twice on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on March 21
- Meteor fireball crossed Hungary's sky at Lake Balaton at dawn on March 22
- Meteor fireball over New York state on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- UK farmer finally locates 2lb meteorite that landed in field 18 months ago
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Italy on March 5
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over Iowa and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over California on February 25
- UK woman diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever
- 95% of committee members advising on US dietary guidelines had ties to Big Pharma, Big Food
- FDA approves first gene-edited cows for beef
- Israeli medical watchdog committee member resigns, speaks out against vaccine medical experimentation
- Moderna to seek emergency covid vaccine authorization for children under six
- Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills after finding elevated levels of cancer causing impurity
- Best of the Web: Canada's 'pandemic of the fully vaxxed': 7 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths according to official data
- Peer-reviewed BMJ article: Medicine is corrupted by dominance of Big Pharma, which suppresses negative results, hides adverse effects
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Trans Takeover of Women's Sports
- Pfizer and me - Best Buddies
- Flashback: Can China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine pass its final tests?
- Covid Vaccine Spike Protein is a Pore-forming Toxin
- Fauci warns that COVID isn't over and that US restrictions could always come back
- Moderna plans three more mRNA vaccines, not all for infection
- Fired ER Doctor tells RFK, Jr. 'We just bowed down' instead of practicing science
- Study finds some of the world's lowest dementia rates in Amazonian indigenous groups
- Shocking findings on increased deaths in 25- to 44-year-olds
- Deadly Omicron surge hits South East Asia despite high vaccination rates
- Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
- Experts?
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- SOTT Focus: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
- How to deal with a sociopath
- Origins of sociopathy: the etiology of guiltlessness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Babylon Bee is stuck in Twitter jail: Users forced to get fake news from CNN
- Governor DeSantis Signs Declaration That 'The Last Jedi' Sucked
- Biden to get face on new trillion dollar bill
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
- Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
Quote of the Day
For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.
- Nelson Mandela
Recent Comments
Is it just me, or does pulling this article up in duckduckgo using an Android phone make this buzzing noise? Its the only sott article that did...
THe ToXiC AVeNGeR...BY WILLIAMBANZAI7 [Link]
Are there get out of jail free cards or Free Parking?
Now this makes sense,,, [Link]
Sounds familiar....[Link]
Comment: Also see Eva's further discussion::
Journalist Roman Kosarev: "It's not Russia starting a war, it's Russia ending the war that's been happening here the last 8 years"