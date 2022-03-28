Yesterday, the media delegation I joined for a two day trip to the Donbass visited Schastia, a town liberated by Russian forces a few weeks ago. We saw lines of people waiting for (quite ample) food aid. Telesur journalist Alejandro Kirk asked me some of my thoughts on media & propaganda around what we were seeing. I drew parallels to how liberations of towns in Syria occurred & the inevitable corporate media lies that followed.


Under Fire from Ukraine and Misperceived by the West, The People of the DPR Share Their Stories