© AFP



The kingdom and its allies intervened in March 2015 and have since carried out more than 22,000 air strikes

with one-third striking non-military sites - including schools, factories and hospitals

377,000 will have died in the protracted conflict by the end of 2022

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it "won't bear any responsibility" for a shortage in global oil supplies as it warned that missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels had hampered production.The official Saudi Press Agency carried a statement from an unnamed foreign ministry official that said attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels pose a danger to global oil supply and will have "dire effects on the production, processing and refining sectors".the statement said.These cross-border assaults are a "direct threat to the security of oil supplies in these extremely sensitive circumstances witnessed by the global energy markets".The unusually stark warning comes astaps in the face of market volatility stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.So far the Gulf statesled by Riyadh and Moscow.Prices for Brent crude - the international benchmark - spiked on Monday.The statement alsoHouthi drones slammed into a petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said in a statement on Sunday.The drone assault on the Yasref refinery "led to a temporary reduction in the refinery's production", the energy ministry's statement said.The assaultOn Monday the Wall Street Journal reported thatto ensure Saudi Arabia could continue fending off the Houthi attacks.The war in Yemen erupted in September 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, sparking a civil war that forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to seek refuge in Aden and then Saudi Arabia.in an effort to roll back the rebels,, according to the Yemen Data Project.According to UN estimates,The UN has declared it the "world's worst humanitarian crisis", as heavy artillery and air strikes have hampered access to health care and increased pressure on the few facilities that are still functioning.