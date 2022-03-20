© Antiquity



one of the largest cultic complexes of the pre-Classical Mediterranean

aligned with the rise of Orion at the winter solstice

between Drepanum (modern Trapani) and Lilybaeum (modern Marsala).Professor Nigro from Sapienza Università di Roma said: "For a century it was thought Motya's 'Kothon' was a harbour, but new excavations have drastically changed its interpretation: It was a sacred pool.", rather than the expected harbour buildings. This unexpected discovery prompted the reinvestigation of the Kothon starting in 2010.During the next 10 years, Professor Nigro and the team drained and excavated the basin, which is longer and wider than an Olympic swimming pool."This revealed it could not have served as a harbour, as it was not connected to the sea. Instead,," said Professor Nigro.Crucially, the team alsoMapping this site revealed it was aligned with the stars:said Professor Nigro. "This points to the deep knowledge of the sky reached by ancient civilisations."Additionally,, which were important for both navigation and religious holidays.Notably, many of these stem from other ancient cultures suggestingThe basin has since been refilled and a replica of the statue of Ba'al placed back on its plinth.