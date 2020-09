© Acoustics Research Centre/Univ. of Salford



the researchers 3-D printed 27 stones of all sizes and shapes

© Acoustics Research Centre/Univ. of Salford



Further research also needs to untangle why "Stonehenge hums when the wind blows hard,"

T.J. Cox, B.M. Fazenda and S.E. Greaney. Using scale modelling to assess the prehistoric acoustics of Stonehenge. Journal of Archaeological Science. Vol. 122, October 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.jas.2020.105218.

Welcome to Soundhenge. Better known as Stonehenge, this ancient monument in southern England created an acoustic space that amplified voices and improved the sound of any music being played for people standing within the massive circle of stones, a new study suggests.Because of how stones were placed, that speech or music would not have projected beyond Stonehenge , scientists report in the October Journal of Archaeological Science.To explore Stonehenge's sound dynamics, acoustical engineer Trevor Cox and colleagues used laser scans of the site and archaeological evidence to construct a physical model one-twelfth the size of the actual monument . That was the largest possible scale replica that could fit inside an acoustic chamber at the University of Salford in England, where Cox works. This room simulated the acoustic effects of the open landscape surrounding Stonehenge and compacted ground inside the monument.Stonehenge Lego, as Cox dubbed the model, was assembled assuming thatThen, the team used silicone molds of those items and plaster mixed with other materials to re-create the remaining 130 stones. Simulated stones were constructed to minimize sound absorption, much like actual stones at Stonehenge, Cox says.Finally, the team placed speakers and microphones at various points inside and just outside Stonehenge Lego. Each speaker emitted chirping sounds that swept from low to high frequencies.That effect would have boosted the ability to hear voices and enhanced sounds of drums or other musical instruments, Cox says.Stonehenge Lego did not project sounds into the surrounding area or boost the quality of sounds coming from external speakers. And sounds did not echo in the scale model. Inner groups of simulated stones obscured and scattered sounds reflected off the outer sarsen circle, blocking echo formation.Previous research has been done on Stonehenge's acoustics, but was incomplete, says archaeologist Timothy Darvill of Bournemouth University in England who has excavated at Stonehenge but did not participate in the new research. That work includes sound measurements taken at what remains of Stonehenge today and at a Stonehenge replica in Washington state made of concrete blocks. Another acoustic study employed a computer model of the ancient site Although the new study was "carefully and rigorously done," questions remain about sonic effects at Stonehenge, says musicologist Rupert Till of the University of Huddersfield in England, who conducted some of the previous research. A wider range of acoustic measures is needed, for instance, to detect echo effects in the scale model that are also present at Stonehenge, Till argues.he says., though the site did serve as a cemetery between around 5,000 and 4,400 years ago (SN: 8/2/18). And Cox cautions that designers of Stonehenge were likely less concerned about acoustics than about issues such as treatment of the dead and astronomical alignments.Whatever people once did at Stonehenge, the new study "shows that sound was fairly well contained within the monument and, by implication, [Stonehenge] was fairly well insulated from sounds coming in," Darvill says. Hearing sounds of some kind circulating inside the ancient monument "must have been one of the fundamental experiences of Stonehenge."