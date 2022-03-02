© AP / Andrew Marienko



civilians that are literally being used as human shields against the advancing forces

The situation inside UkraineAgainst the background of the objective successes of Russian, LPR and DPR forces on the fronts, the Kiev administration has focused on informational warfare. In this arena, with the total support of NATO countries, Kiev is gaining an unqualified victory. These successes fuel the impunity of radical formations against. The most striking examples of such activity can be seen in Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Volnovakha. It seems that Moscow ignored that for at least eight years the inhabitants of Ukraine have been under massive informational anti-Russian pressure.On the battlefield, the situation is ambiguous. There are clear successes of DPR and LPR forces, while the successes of the Russian military vary in different regions.On February 28, DPR forces continued their offensive toward Mariupol from the northeast and east, while Russian units advanced from the west and northwest. DPR forces took control of the large settlement of Granitnoye and the nearby areas. By March 1, they had reached the urban area of Mariupol.The DPR also conducted successful operations to the west of the Donetsk-Mariupol line in the direction of Volnovakha. The H-20 road linking Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently under direct fire from DPR forces.From the western direction, units ofAt the same time,. No advances towards Mykolaiv have been noted. It remains unclear what caused the panic and shootings there on February 27-28. Apparently, this is either the result of some subversive actions by Russia or sheer panic among the locals. A similar situation is unfolding in Odessa.The Russians, DPR and LPR are advancing towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Rocket and air strikes are being launched against Kiev forces in these regions. The level of success in blocking these settlements from the direction of the main strike is not evident.The grouping there is objectively insufficient to either blockade the city or to storm it.On February 28 and early on March 1, Russian units carried out successful tactical operations in the Kiev direction capturing Nizhyn. On the evening of February 28, missile strikes were launched against the Ukrainian checkpoints on the Brovarskoye Highway. Russian tanks are advancing towards the Kiev-Chernihiv highway. Some pro-Kiev forces are withdrawing from Chernihiv towards Kiev. The counter-attacks are expected.The city is blockaded from the north, northwest, and from the direction of Bucha-Gostomel and Russian units are in close proximity to the urban areas.In general, it seems that tand, as a result, the hostile attitude of the population in the operational area.On the other hand, despite the limited forces of the advancing Russian troops,