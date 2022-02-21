He said the EU is taking a "very ideological" position on red meat that is not supported by "incontrovertible evidence".

Charlie McConalogue said he was "disappointed" by the "unfortunate wording" of the EU's new food promotion policy.Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has accused the EU of "demonising" red and processed meat in a new €170m food promotion programme.The minister welcomed the EU's promotion of fresh fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy diet adding it is an "important and positive message".However, Mr McConalogue said he believed the "message is undermined" by reference to links between cancers and meat."I am disappointed that this unfortunate wording has undermined what should be a positive message about the EU's commitment to promoting quality and safety, sustainability and a healthy diet."In a statement launching the campaign, Mr Wojciechowski said the aim is to "increase awareness of organic farming and more sustainable agricultural practices, coupled with the promotion of fresh fruits and vegetables, essential for healthy eating and balanced diet".Irish Cattle and Sheep farmers' Association president Dermot Kelleher accused the EU of "wilful misrepresentation" of research on meat and cancer."A balanced diet with a focus on reducing or eliminating ultra-processed foods is still likely to be a better strategy," he said.