US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed that the 20th century's greatest political achievement was the creation of the state of Israel. She reiterated Washington's "ironclad" commitments to the country during a visit by a congressional delegation to Jerusalem on Wednesday.She stressed that her ties to the Jewish state were personal as well as political, since her father, Congressman Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., was "a champion for the establishment of the State of Israel," she said in remarks after meeting her Israeli counterpart."The greatest political achievement of the 20th century was the establishment of the State of Israel. And very proud that America is Israel's oldest ally," Pelosi said.She is leading a delegation of House Democrats on a tour of Israel, Germany and the UK. During the first leg of the trip, she received a standing ovation at the Knesset and met a number of top Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog and members of the cabinet of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The US delegation also visited the Palmachim Air Force Base to receive a briefing on Israel's Iron Dome air defense system from the Israel Defense Forces.Speaking to the press alongside Knesset Speaker Michael Levy, Pelosi pledged continued "bipartisan, bicameral commitment to an unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States."She said the two countries stand together "in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran," applauded Israel's "strong leadership on the Covid crisis," and hailed US-Israeli "partnership addressing the climate crisis, which poses an urgent threat to public health, economic security and national security."Levy thanked Pelosi for supporting additional funding for Iron Dome, which the House approved in September."The passage of the law to fund the replenishment of the Iron Dome system will forever be associated with you, and always as one of the greatest displays of support by the American people and by the United States House of Representatives for the State of Israel. The State of Israel could not have asked for a better friend," he said.Israel depleted its Iron Dome interceptor missiles in May during a two-week long conflict with Palestinian militants based in Gaza. The escalation was triggered by continued expulsions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and Israeli security forces' response to protests over them.