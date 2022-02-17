The New York Times Editorial Board has taken a stance in support of Canadian truckers' right to protest, saying that peaceful demonstrations are a vital part of democracy.The Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which have brought Ottawa to a standstill for more than two weeks, have sharply divided opinion in the US.'Protests are a necessary form of expression in a democratic society, particularly for those whose opinions do not command broad popular support,' the essay continued.'Governments have a responsibility to prevent violence by protesters, but they must be willing to accept some degree of disruption by those seeking to be heard.''Entertaining the use of force to disperse or contain legal protests is wrong,' the editorial board wrote.Now, Trudeau is reportedly planning on invoking Canada's Emergencies Act, which grants powers that have been used only once before in peacetime, to initiate a federal crackdown on Freedom Convoy demonstrators.Through protesters have been cleared from the key Ambassador Bridge, where about 30 protesters were arrested on Sunday, large demonstrations continue to paralyze the streets of Ottawa and protesters are blockading several border crossings in western Canada.The legislation, previously known as the War Measures Act, has been used only three times in Canadian history: during the two world wars and in 1970 by Trudeau's father, the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, after militant Quebec separatists kidnapped a British diplomat and a provincial Cabinet minister.