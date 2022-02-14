© Jennifer Sey

Levi's President Jennifer Sey says she was forced out of her job for speaking out publicly against California's COVID-19 school closures — and gave up $1 million for refusing to keep her mouth shut about it.Sey said the saga first erupted when employees started complaining that she was publicly questioning whether schools had to be shut down in San Francisco at the beginning of the pandemic.The 52-year-old said she organized rallies, spoke out in local media, attended meetings at the mayor's office and railed against the policies on her Twitter account.Sey said she received a call from the head of Levi's corporate communications in the summer of 2020 urging her to "pipe down." She said the calls kept coming from the company's legal department, HR, a board member and Bergh.The mother said the final straw for Levi's was when she appeared on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show about her decision to leave San Francisco."Every day, a dossier of my tweets and all of my online interactions were sent to the CEO by the head of corporate communications," Sey said."At one meeting of the executive leadership team, the CEO made an off-hand remark that I was 'acting like Donald Trump.' I felt embarrassed, and turned my camera off to collect myself."Within the last month, Sey said the CEO told her it was "untenable" for her to stay at the company any longer.