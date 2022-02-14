"Make no mistake, community safety is our responsibility. I quote one of my colleagues from New York, Ritchie Torres, a brand new member of Congress way on the left, saying that 'defund the police' is dead. That causes a concern with a few in our caucus. But public safety is our responsibility."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that the idea of defunding the police, a frequently used slogan during the 2020 elections, is not the direction that the Democratic Party is headed.Pelosi said on ABC's This Week:Host George Stephanopoulos noted thatwas a major concern of Americans these days andreferring to Missouri Rep. Cori Bush as someone backing the idea of defunding the police.Pelosi responded:Citing California Rep. Karen Bass (who is running mayor for Los Angeles) and New York Mayor Eric Adams as positive examples, Pelosi said Democrats are looking to improve policing by reducing "mistreatment" of people. Among the priorities that have been frequently mentioned issuch as the one that led to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke in Minneapolis on Feb. 2.