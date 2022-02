© Lynette Shelley



Upon consideration and discussion of the proposals put forward by the

participants of the consultations in Minsk on 1 September 2014, the Trilateral

Contact Group, consisting of representatives of Ukraine, the Russian Federation and

the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), reached an

understanding with respect to the need to implement the following steps:



1. Ensure the immediate bilateral cessation of the use of weapons.

2. Ensure monitoring and verification by OSCE of the regime of non-use of

weapons.

3. Implement decentralization of power, including by enacting the Law of

Ukraine on the interim status of local self-government in certain areas of the

Donetsk and Luhansk regions (Law on Special Status).

4. Ensure permanent monitoring on the Ukrainian-Russian State border and

verification by OSCE, along with the establishment of a security area in the border

regions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

5. Immediately release all hostages and unlawfully detained persons.

6. Enact a law prohibiting the prosecution and punishment of persons in

connection with the events that took place in certain areas of the Donetsk and

Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

7. Continue an inclusive national dialogue.

8. Adopt measures aimed at improving the humanitarian situation in

Donbass.

9. Ensure the holding of early local elections in accordance with the Law of

Ukraine on the interim status of local self-government in certain areas of the

Donetsk and Luhansk regions (Law on Special Status).

10. Remove unlawful military formations and military hardware, as well as

militants and mercenaries, from the territory of Ukraine.

11. Adopt a programme for the economic revival of Donbass and the

resumption of vital activity in the region.

12. Provide personal security guarantees for the participants of the

consultations.

Package of measures for the Implementation of the Minsk agreements:



1. Immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions

of Ukraine and its strict implementation starting from 00.00 AM (Kiev time) on the 15th of

February, 2015.

2. Withdrawal of heavy weapons by both sides on equal distances in order to create a security

zone at least 50 km wide from each other for the artillery systems with caliber greater than

100mm and more, a security zone of 70 km wide for MLRS and 140 km wide for MLRS

"Tornado-C", "Uragan", "Smerch" and Tactical missile systems "Tochka" ("Tochka U"):

- for the Ukrainian troops: from the de facto line of contact;

- for the armed formations from certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk oblast of Ukraine

from the line of contact according to the Minsk memorandum of September 19, 2014.

The withdrawal of the heavy weapons as specified above is to start on day 2 of the ceasefire at

the latest and to be completed within 14 days.

The process shall be facilitated by the OSCE and supported by the Trilateral Contact Group.

3. Ensure effective monitoring and verification of the ceasefire regime and the withdrawal of

heavy weapons by the OSCE from the day 1 of the withdrawal, using all technical equipment

necessary, including satellites, drones, radar equipment, etc.

4. Launch a dialogue, on day 1 of the withdrawal on modalities of local elections in accordance

with Ukrainian legislation and the Law of Ukraine "On interim local self-government order in

certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions" as well as on the future regime of these

areas based on this Law.

Adopt promptly, by no later than 30 days after the date of signing of the document a

resolution of the Parliament of Ukraine specifying the area enjoying the special regime, under

the Law of Ukraine On interim local self-government order in certain areas of the Donetsk and

Lugansk regions", based on the line of the Minsk Memorandum of September 19, 2014.

5. Ensure pardon and amnesty by enacting the law prohibiting the prosecution and punishment

of persons in connection with the events that took place in certain areas of the Donetsk and

Lugansk regions of Ukraine.

6. Ensure release and exchange of all hostages and unlawfully detained persons, based on the

principle "all for all". This process is to be finished on the day 5 after the withdrawal at the

latest.

7. Ensure safe access, delivery, storage, and distribution of humanitarian assistance to those in

need, on the basis of an international mechanism.

8. Definition of modalities of full resumption of socio-economic ties, including social transfers,

such as pension, payments and other payments (incomes and revenues, timely payments of all

utility bills, reinstating taxation within the legal framework of Ukraine).

To this end, Ukraine shall reinstate control of the segment of its banking system in the conflict

affected areas and possibly an international mechanism to facilitate such transfers shall be

established.

9. Reinstatement of full control of the state border by the government of Ukraine throughout the

conflict area, starting on day 1 after the local elections and ending after the comprehensive

political settlement (local elections in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions on the

basis of the Law of Ukraine and constitutional reform) to be finalized by the end of 2015,

provided that paragraph 11 has been implemented in consultation with and upon agreement

by representatives of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the framework of

the Trilateral Contact Group.

10. Withdrawal of all foreign armed formations, military equipment, as well as mercenaries from

the territory of Ukraine under monitoring of the OSCE. Disarmament of all illegal groups.

11. Carrying out constitutional reform in Ukraine with a new Constitution entering into force by

the end of 2015, providing for decentralization as a key element (including a reference to the

specificities of certain areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, agreed with the

representatives of these areas), as well as adopting permanent legislation on the special status

of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in line with measures as set out in the

footnote until the end of 2015

12. Based on the Law of Ukraine "On interim local self-government order in certain areas of the

Donetsk and Lugansk regions", questions related to local elections will be discussed and

agreed upon with representatives of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the

framework of the Trilateral Contact Group. Elections will be held in accordance with relevant

OSCE standards and monitored by OSCE/ODIHR.

13. Intensify the work of the Trilateral Contact Group including through the establishment of

working groups on the implementation of relevant aspects of the Minsk agreements. They will

reflect the composition of the Trilateral Contact Group.

About the Author:

Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British Ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and Rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010. He is the author of Sikunder Burnes: Master of the Great Game, Murder in Samarkand, The Catholic Orangemen of Togo (and Other Conflicts I Have Known).

The mainstream media is, without exception, repeating the unevidenced claim from the Biden administration that Russia is about to invade Ukraine. They do this with no proper journalistic questioning or scepticism. They do this despite the fact that, in the last month, not only have we had repeated cries that invasion is "imminent", we have had specific secret intelligence sourced claims from the Americans, that a Russian staged false flag attack was about to happen, and from the British, that there was about to be a coup in Kiev led by very minor figures.Perhaps more pertinently, the media do this as though the invasion of Iraq had never happened and they had never before been misled by US and UK governments, citing intelligence sources.Last night I watched the Press Review of today's papers on both Sky and BBC News. They showed all of today's front pages, all of which repeated, without qualification, the warning that Russia will invade in the next few days. The discussion, like the news output all day, took the accuracy of this as certain.wars bring news viewers and sell newspapers.Pity the poor arms manufacturers and arms dealers, who haven't had a really full-throated NATO military action since Libya. Massacring women and children in Yemen and through drone strikes throughout Middle East and Asia is a nice little business, but nothing like as profitable as proper all out war A BBC reporter on Radio 4 this morning stated that the USA was sending troops to the Baltic States and elsewhere in Eastern Europe "to deter Russian aggression".One swallow doth not a summer make; I was hopeful that this reporter's following example might lead others to engage their brains, but that was fanciful It is interesting that a number of people lost their jobs for not supporting the Iraq War, both in the media and civil service.because the BBC had questioned the non-existence of the Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction.In the UK, Blair, Campbell and Straw are treated as gurus by the media. The journalists who now shill for war with Russia are precisely the same journalists who shilled for war with Iraq. Why would they not push fake intelligence now, when pushing fake intelligence then boosted their careers, as they enabled so many of the powerful to get richer still from war?The UK's "Dirty dossier" on Iraqi WMD consisted more or less entirely, where it used intelligence sources, of declassified human intelligence rather than signals intelligence.- there was no shortage at all of Iraqi colonels willing to make up stories about WMD in return for briefcases full of dollars or krugerrands. What Blair and Straw did, with the practical help of fellow war criminals like Sir Richard Dearlove and Sir John Scarlett, was toby contrast,(though of course there can be planted misleading communications). I can tell you that the NSA have shared with GCHQAs those two deeply integrated agencies share everything, this "imminent attack" knowledge is therefore human intelligence, like the Iraq dossier. Alternatively it is simply a surmise from satellite and other monitoring of the movement of Russian assets.NATO has an interest in promoting Cold War, its traditional raison d'etre. The disastrous results of NATO's attempts to expand its role in Afghanistan and Libya have led to the organisation needing an apparent success.For all these western political interests, they see a win-win over Ukraine, becauseThere is a real problem here. By taunting Putin with the position that Johnson and Biden will claim Putin lost if he does not invade, they are effectively daring him to invade. This is terrible diplomacy, unless the USA and UK actually want a war - and that takes us back again to the interests of the military and security services and the arms industry.I maintain the view that Putin is far too wily to be pushed into an invasion. If Putin really wished to escalate matters, he would be much more likely to cut gas supplies than to invade Ukraine.which is being sold on by another state merely on paper. The multi-invoicing may provide some diplomatic cover and some protection against price sanction, but not against the tap being turned off.to much of the rest of Europe, reducing Russian income. But that would almost certainly happen more seriously if Putin did indeed invade Ukraine, which would almost certainly trigger Ukrainian destruction of transit infrastructure.There remains much else Putin can do before invading. NATO's ultra-aggressive attitude to Russia, insisting on encircling it with missile systems ever creeping closer, is unlikely to be changed in the short term. ButWhile the West was looking the wrong way, Putin has also, with a tiny use of troops,. That may well prove to be the most important diplomatic move of the year.As for Ukraine itself, I annoyed some Putin fans when I posited that. After 30 years of contention,when it had been shaky.The Minsk Agreements appear to be a very sensible way forward in Ukraine; in fact the principles embodied in the Minsk agreements appear to be essential to a settlement. They are really very simple, covering Ukraine gaining control of its borders, devolution and a high degree of autonomy for the Russian speaking areas in the East, disarmament and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Ukraine, release of prisoners and an amnesty. The second Minsk Agreement fleshes this out a little:The Minsk Agreements were endorsed by the UN Security Council Yet they have abandoned them in favour of the highly intransigent position of the government of Ukraine in refusing to accept any devolution to administrations in Eastern Ukraine. Instead the Ukrainian government insists on on a highly centralised Ukrainian nationalist state.Remember that when they tell you they are starting a war for democracy.Western warmongering is always disgusting, but still the more so when it involves abandonment of an entirely sensible framework for peace which they themselves initiated.