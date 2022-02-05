Overall, the study showed natural immunity outperformed vaccine immunity when it came to preventing infection and hospitalization from Delta.

"The CDC is now finally revising its position five months later," said Dr. Madhava Setty, senior science editor for The Defender. "This is a major problem with the CDC and its data. They have been opaque and late to the game from the beginning."

Are vaccines interfering with natural immunity?

natural immunity registering lower risk rates than even hybrid immunity (vaccination plus prior recovery from COVID).

"This is potentially a concerning finding in that it suggests the vaccine could be interfering with natural immunity," Setty said.

"Case rates were initially lowest among vaccinated persons without a previous COVID-19 diagnosis; however, after emergence of the Delta variant and over the course of time, incidence increased sharply in this group [those with vaccinated immunity], but only slightly among both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons with previously diagnosed COVID-19."

Why aren't we doing 'gold standard' testing on natural immunity?

'This finally confirms something that a lot of people have known to be true and is supported by Israeli data — but there's been a lot of fragmentary data on this question — which is: If you have had COVID-19 and recovered, your probability of catching the virus again and getting so sick you require hospitalization is very, very, very low.

"Biden administration officials and some public health experts, including CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, have repeatedly dismissed the value of natural immunity against COVID-19."

natural COVID immunity provided 6-13 times better defense against Delta than the Pfizer vaccine.

"What would be even better, would be to run randomized control trials in every single one of these groups randomized to different doses and different strategies of vaccination ... to have enough power in these randomized control trials to see interaction by age or comorbidity.



"That would be the gold standard, and, in fact, companies have a lot of money and the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] could have compelled them to do that, but instead we have a very low regulatory standard which is something I have quite a problem with."