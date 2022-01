Canadian reporter Josh Freed "fled" Quebec's lockdowns for a voluntary vacation in Florida but then blasted the Sunshine State for wearing pandemic "blinders" in an article published in the Montreal Gazette Freed contrasted Canada's handling of COVID-19, where people live "in full confinement mode," with the freedoms of Florida, noting the difference in people's mental health.During his vacation, the writer asked Floridians what they thought about government mitigation efforts and restrictions.Freed's article was shared across social media , with people taking jabs at how he was upset by Florida's handling of COVID-19.Canadian Rebel News reporter Ezra Levant took to Twitter to call out Freed for hypocrisy.Twitter user Emma-Jo Morris questioned the irony of Freed's experience."Totally surreal article in the MTL gazette that is beyond parody," Morris said in a tweet . "Lede: I recently fled Quebec [to Florida] for a week, a refugee from Legault's 2.0 curfew-and-confinement rules. Entire story to follow is about how triggered author is by freedom in FL."Washington Post correspondent Tim Craig affirmed Freed's experience."Yup," he responded to Freed's description of life in Florida as "lunacy by Canadian standards."