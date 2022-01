© Associated Press/Patrick Semansky

The Auschwitz Memorial denounced comments made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s at an anti-vaccine rally in Washington DC on Sunday as "exploiting the tragedy" of the Holocaust.During a speech at the rally, Kennedy,, warned of a massive surveillance network being created with satellites in space and 5G mobile networks collecting data."Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did," Kennedy said , illustrating his point that surveillance today is all-encompassing.Anne Frank, who died in a Nazi concentration camp, achieved posthumous fame for a diary in which she documented her family's two years in hiding.The speech came as thousands of demonstrators marched in Washington on Sunday to protest vaccine mandates. In a statement to the Hill, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said no arrests or police reports have been made from the gathering at the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.D.C. government recently implemented a mandate requiring that city businesses — such as restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues and nightclubs — check that patrons over the age of 12 have gotten one dose of the vaccine.He was among a number of prominent anti-vax speakers at the rally, including Dr. Robert Malone, who prompted calls for Spotify to control COVID misinformation after appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast, and Lara Logan, a former CBS News correspondent.In November, Logan, who is now a host on Fox News Media's streaming service, compared Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease expert, to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who worked at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.