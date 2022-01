BREAKING: The FBI says the Texas synagogue hostage taker's demands were specifically focused on issue not connected to the Jewish community. https://t.co/PUxQkIwejx



— The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2022

Update: Marina Medvin's received a message that read "Our support team has reviewed your account and it appears we made an error. We've determined there was no violation and have restored your account to full functionality." The email apologized for the "inconvenience." But the account remains inaccessible.Twitter has suspended the account of Marina Medvin, who represents January 6 defendants , from the platform, giving no reason as to why.Medvin received a notice from Twitter that her "account has been locked." But there was no way to appeal, or even to know the reason for the ban other than a vague "Twitter Rules" violation.""Your account, @MarinaMedvin has been locked for violating the Twitter Rules. Specifically for:"And that's it. No reason given, just a follow-up threat."Please note that repeated violations may lead to a permanent suspension of your account. Proceed to Twitter now to fix the problem with your account." But there's no way to fix an account problem that is not defined in any clear way.Shortly before the ban, Medvin tweeted about the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue. The man who took hostages during Sabbath services at gun point is suspected to have been an Islamic jihadist, who was advocating for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, who has been called "Lady al Qaeda."Siddiqui is doing time in a Texas federal prison after sentencing in 2010 to 86 years for trying to kill American military officers while being held in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is a Pakistani neuroscientist.That the hostage taking terrorist, who was killed when the hostages were rescued and released, was Muslim was quickly picked up on by corporate media eager to make sure that this man's faith, and Muslim's in general, were not blamed for his actions.The Daily Beast's Wajahat Ali wrote on Twitter that "You're about to hear some ugly & vicious Islamophobia & anti-Muslim bigotry this weekend from elected officials, commentators and even mainstream media. Hope I'm wrong. People will use it to divide Jewish and Muslim communities for their political agenda. Don't fall for it."This wasn't Medvin's first Twitter ban. She was also banned in August 2020 for saying that then candidate Joe Biden, who is Catholic and sued nuns over their unwillingness to provide contraception as part of their health plans, was a "creep.""WTF is his problem?," she said of Biden. "What kind of person sues nuns?! I can't stand this creep. Between the sniffing and the suing and deceit - there is nothing worthwhile. He's a completely worthless human being. Trash, decay, scum. He brings with him nothing but sorrow and theft. Ok rant done."