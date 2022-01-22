Comment: UPDATE: Marina Medvin's Twitter account appears to be reinstated.
Twitter has suspended the account of Marina Medvin, who represents January 6 defendants, from the platform, giving no reason as to why.
Medvin received a notice from Twitter that her "account has been locked." But there was no way to appeal, or even to know the reason for the ban other than a vague "Twitter Rules" violation."
"We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so you'll need to wait some time before using Twitter again." The message stated that Medvin might "need to complete some additional tasks to resume using Twitter."
But, Medvin said, there was no option given to either undertake any actions or offer an appeal. Instead, where the message ought to have given information on what rules she violated and in what way, there was instead blank space.
"Your account, @MarinaMedvin has been locked for violating the Twitter Rules. Specifically for:"
And that's it. No reason given, just a follow-up threat.
"Please note that repeated violations may lead to a permanent suspension of your account. Proceed to Twitter now to fix the problem with your account." But there's no way to fix an account problem that is not defined in any clear way.
"There is no suitable substitute for Twitter," Medvin told The Post Millennial. "All of the conservative spin-off apps are echo chambers. That's not fun, not my cup of tea. Without media engagement and without opposing viewpoints, the apps are simply uninteresting. That means that we need to keep fighting to keep Twitter open to all."
Medvin is representing clients who are alleged to have participated in the riot at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. While Medvin does not comment on current cases, she is representing a Texas florist for whom she asked for a change of venue, and a Rabbi, among others. One of her clients died while awaiting trial.
Shortly before the ban, Medvin tweeted about the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue. The man who took hostages during Sabbath services at gun point is suspected to have been an Islamic jihadist, who was advocating for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, who has been called "Lady al Qaeda."
Comment: See:
Siddiqui is doing time in a Texas federal prison after sentencing in 2010 to 86 years for trying to kill American military officers while being held in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is a Pakistani neuroscientist.
That the hostage taking terrorist, who was killed when the hostages were rescued and released, was Muslim was quickly picked up on by corporate media eager to make sure that this man's faith, and Muslim's in general, were not blamed for his actions.
The Daily Beast's Wajahat Ali wrote on Twitter that "You're about to hear some ugly & vicious Islamophobia & anti-Muslim bigotry this weekend from elected officials, commentators and even mainstream media. Hope I'm wrong. People will use it to divide Jewish and Muslim communities for their political agenda. Don't fall for it."
Medvin quoted Ali, saying "When a Muslim takes Jews hostage in a synagogue and threatens ti kill them, just remember folks, the true victims are the Muslims."
BREAKING: The FBI says the Texas synagogue hostage taker's demands were specifically focused on issue not connected to the Jewish community. https://t.co/PUxQkIwejx
— The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2022
Comment: Strange that this tweet has been removed...
It is not clear if the ban is related to either her January 6 defendants, or her comments as regards the Texas hostage situation, because Twitter gave no reason as to why the attorney was banned.
This wasn't Medvin's first Twitter ban. She was also banned in August 2020 for saying that then candidate Joe Biden, who is Catholic and sued nuns over their unwillingness to provide contraception as part of their health plans, was a "creep."
"WTF is his problem?," she said of Biden. "What kind of person sues nuns?! I can't stand this creep. Between the sniffing and the suing and deceit - there is nothing worthwhile. He's a completely worthless human being. Trash, decay, scum. He brings with him nothing but sorrow and theft. Ok rant done."
Comment: Re: Medvin's previous ban, see: Town Hall senior columnist banned from Twitter after criticizing Biden