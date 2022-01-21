Leftists are incensed this week at Dr. Phil for daring to have a conservative, Daily Wire host and author Matt Walsh, on his show to offer a differing opinion on pervasive radical left-wing gender theory.
The general outrage was aimed at Walsh, who was smeared as a bigot for stating biological realities and defending women-only spaces, but also at Dr. Phil for "platforming" Walsh, who holds an opinion shared by most Americans.
"Truly f*** Dr. Phil for this," one tweet said. "Why would you invite a nonbinary person onto national television just to be humiliated by an outspoken transphobe? Who is this for? Who does this help? Man f*** you."
"Dr. Phil is always stirring the pot. This is so disrespectful. Why does this man still have a show? Instead of letting the actual queer voices speak, he's doing mental arithmetic to get through his sentence. I am fuming," read another post.
"Dear [Dr. Phil]," one Twitter user fumed. "Please don't ever live tweet during RuPaul's Drag Race & act like an ally again if you are going to have people like Matt Walsh on your show spreading transphobia to the masses. Sincerely, The LGBTQ community and their real ally's [sic]."
Dear @DrPhil"Dr. Phil you're a scumbag for even giving this guy a platform to spread his bigotry," another person scolded. "Your show needs to end if y'all are so desperate for ratings that you'll stir the pot for drama while knowing it's wrong."
"Of course Dr. Phil would invite Matt Walsh onto his show...they are both white males who think they know entirely more than they really do," theorized one Twitter user.
"Eric 4 Trans Rights" posted, "Say what you want about Ellen. At least she didn't invite a bigot to speak on her show like Dr. Phil did. Matt Walsh shouldn't be given a platform to spread his transphobic rhetoric."
Say what you want about Ellen.The platform-scolding continued: "Shame on Dr. Phil for giving a platform to bigots like Matt Walsh with little to no pushback. Trans people have dealt with enough BS (bulls***)."
Another user complained that Walsh's questioning of the radical gender theory, which is being pushed in some schools, was unfairly eclipsing activists' "lived experience."
"Dr. Phil uses his platform time and again to allow the worst kinds of people, Matt Walsh onto his show to speak over people with actual lived experience on the topic he's presenting," he wrote. "Oprah f***ed us on this one."
"Your periodic reminder that [Matt Walsh] is just a terrible human being who's narcissistically proud of his bigotry & hatred," one tweet claimed. "He is a fascist troll, & screw Dr. Phil for giving him even more of a platform."
Another commenter said Walsh was a "self-proclaimed fascist," and again shamed Dr. Phil.
"Dr. Phil bringing Matt Walsh (a literal self proclaimed fascist) on his show and giving him a platform on national television to spew bullshit about non-binary and trans people is one of the worst things Dr. Phil has done in a while," the tweet read.
"I've been correcting your professional history from haters. Then I see you gave a bigoted idiot like Matt Walsh a platform to devalue & hurt non-binary & transgenders," a Twitter user accused. "Now I regret using my time on you. No excuse on this one."
"And f*** [Dr. Phil] for having Matt Walsh on his show and giving him a platform to attack the trans community under the guise of a 'equal debate,'" one man wrote, falsely adding that Walsh was arguing that some people do not have the "right to exist."
The issue of "platform scolding" has become commonplace in the media. About once a week, for example, highly popular podcast host Joe Rogan is attacked for having people of differing viewpoints on his show — or "platforming" them.
In another example, Ana Kasparian, a co-host of the popular progressive online news show "The Young Turks," slammed the Left in October for engaging in "platform scolding" after she debated Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro. The Daily Wire reported:
Following the debate, Kasparian seemed to address the backlash she received from the Left for engaging in the conversation, emphasizing that it was Shapiro who was "platforming" her, since he has a bigger audience than her, and his "audience isn't crying about it."
"Going to be insufferable for a second to make an important point to those who want to accuse me of being some sort of demon for allegedly 'platforming' another demon just by debating Shapiro," "The Young Turks" cohost started a four-tweet thread.
"I went before a room full of (literally) a thousand people who disagree with me. Health industry lobbyists, health care companies, oil businessmen, Republican politicians were all there in the audience," she continued. "No one (except one worker at the venue and my husband) was on my side, and I went in to debate a guy who is admittedly known as a good debater."
"That took f***ing balls and I'm sick of being underestimated and attacked as some sort of bimbo," Kasparian wrote. "I went in because I know I can defend my views assertively."
"Ben has a bigger following than me. I can assure you he's platforming me and his audience isn't crying about it," the politico said.
"I wish the left was more confident," Kasparian closed the thread. "We look weak with the platform scolding. I think we're right on the issues, and I think we can change more minds if we speak to more people."
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) people in Saudi Arabia face severe repression and legal challenges not experienced by non-LGBT residents. Both male and female same-sex sexual activity is illegal. LGBT rights are not recognized by the government of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has no criminal code and the primary source of law in the country is the Islamic Sharia, derived from the Qur'an and the traditions of Muhammad contained in the Sunnah. Homosexuality and being transgender are widely seen as immoral and indecent activities, and the law punishes acts of homosexuality or cross-dressing with capital punishment, fines, public whipping, beatings, vigilante attacks, vigilante executions, torture, chemical castrations, imprisonment up to life and deportation.
