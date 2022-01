© RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

A piece of legislation that was quietly included in the infrastructure bill signed by Biden would give the U.S. government access to a 'kill switch' linked to law enforcement in all new vehicles from 2026.In other words, a kill switch.The definition of 'driver impairment' could also be applied in a more vague sense, opening the door for all kinds of abuse.The likelihood of this would be heightened if transport move towards a system of communal renting of vehicles, where a certain personal rating has to be met before a customer is allowed to use such services.As we previously highlighted , starting this summer, all new cars sold in the EU will by law contain a 'black box' accessible by authorities that records driving data.