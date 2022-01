Jeffrey Epstein's attorney contacted the couple who managed Jeffrey Epstein's private island in 2016 to request that they sign an affidavit saying that former-President Bill Clinton did not visit Little St. James, Epstein's private island.While Clinton denies ever being on the island, alleged Epstein victimThe two appear to have been photographed together, with one picture showing Giuffre giving the president a shoulder rub Giuffre has also said that was Clinton on the island in the company of two "young girls."