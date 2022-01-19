epstein maxwell clinton
Jeffrey Epstein's attorney contacted the couple who managed Jeffrey Epstein's private island in 2016 to request that they sign an affidavit saying that former-President Bill Clinton did not visit Little St. James, Epstein's private island.

According to the Daily Mail, lawyer Darren Indyke contacted the couple, Miles and Caty Alexander, asking them to state that Clinton had not been on seen on the island, and that Clinton had not been on the island while the couple was absent from the island.

"It was during the 2016 presidential campaign which was won by Trump. There was a worry that the link between Epstein and Clinton and in particular the island could be used against Hillary," a source told the Mail.

Official flight logs from the White House during the former president's first term show that Clinton visited the island at least 17 times from 1993 and 1995.

Additionally, Clinton appeared as a passenger on Epstein's flight logs at least 26 times in 2002 and 2003. Epstein's plane was known then as the "Lolita Express."

While Clinton denies ever being on the island, alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claims that she saw Clinton there.

The two appear to have been photographed together, with one picture showing Giuffre giving the president a shoulder rub.

Giuffre has also said that was Clinton on the island in the company of two "young girls."